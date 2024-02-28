More than 3 years after it was announced, a new anime movie from the studio behind Death Note gets an intriguing teaser

Anime movie Overlord: The Holy Kingdom was first announced back in May 2021, but news has been pretty hit and miss since then. However, now it finally seems like the marketing for the film is heating up. After getting our first teaser at the beginning of the year, Studio Madhouse has now shared an epic new poster, which you can see below.

◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ アインズ死す―――＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢２０２４年全国ロードショー『劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編』ティザービジュアル第2弾公開https://t.co/XBddoEklYz#overlord_anime #オーバーロード #オバロ pic.twitter.com/hmkxrytBHyFebruary 27, 2024 See more

The movie is set to be released in 2024 in Japan (although we don’t have a specific date yet) and will adapt the Holy Kingdom arc from the novel written by Kugane Maruyama and So-Bin. The voice cast includes Satoshi Hino as Ainz Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, and Masayuki Katou as Demiurge.

The film is produced by Studio Madhouse, a Japanese animation studio behind shows and movies like Ninja Scroll, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust, Parasyte: The Maxim, and Death Note. So it’s fair to say the hype is pretty big for this one, especially after the first trailer showed fan-favorite character Demiurge wearing an intriguing mask outside of the Holy Kingdom.

There’s no word yet on a release date over here, but Crunchyroll does have the first four seasons of the series available. This follows a veteran player of a MMORPG game who refuses to log off when he finds out it’s being shut down. Instead, he enters the game, deciding to become its new overlord.

