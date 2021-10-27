All the new movies and shows heading to Amazon Prime Video in November 2021

Another new month brings with it another new batch of exciting releases on Amazon Prime Video. For one thing, there's a whole host of movies coming to Prime Video in the US – you can get stuck into the Alien series, starting with the 1979 original, or lighten the mood with a comedy like Crazy, Stupid, Love or Rushmore. Across the pond in the UK, you can catch Ad Astra, Doctor Sleep, and more.

It's a great time to get stuck into a new series, too – UK viewers can start binge-watching all four seasons of comedy-drama Ugly Betty or action drama Scorpion. As for Amazon Originals, there are plenty of those as well. Biographical drama The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, releases this month, as well as brand new fantasy epic The Wheel of Time – the first three episodes drop at once, and then they're releasing weekly after that. Happy streaming.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – November 5

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

In a career move no one could see coming, Benedict Cumberbatch plays an eccentric British man in this new movie. Based on a true story, Cumberbatch is Louis Wain, an artist known for drawing anthropomorphized cats – he rose to prominence at the end of the 19th Century, and was also suspected to have had schizophrenia. Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, and Toby Jones also star, with supporting turns from Olivia Colman, Taika Waititi, Sophia DiMartino, and Richard Ayoade.

The Wheel of Time – November 19

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Prime Video may be bringing us the Lord of the Rings TV show next year, but while we wait there's another epic fantasy show on the way. The Wheel of Time is also based on a series of books, and stars Rosamund Pike as a member of a powerful organization of women who can use magic. She takes a group of five young people on a journey around the world, believing one of them might be the prophesied reincarnation of the Dragon.

Hanna season 3 – November 24

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Hanna is back – the action series returns for a third season, which showrunner David Farr has said is the show's "final act". Based on the 2011 movie of the same name, Esme Creed-Miles stars as the titular character (played by Saoirse Ronan in the film), a girl raised in the wilderness and trained as an assassin by Erik, ex-CIA operative (The Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman). Expect plenty of action as the series' events come to a head.

New on Amazon Prime Video US this November

New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 1

50/50

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien Vs. Predator

Alpha Dog

American Assassin

Baking with Julia season 1

Baptiste season 1

The Big Year

The Black Dahlia

Born On The Fourth Of July

Bringing Down The House

Casanova, Last Love

Cast Away

Children Of Men

The Constant Gardener

Courage the Cowardly Dog season 1

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dan In Real Life

The Day The Earth Stood Still

Dead Poets Society

Dragonball Evolution

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Eragon

Family Business season 1

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Gnomeo & Juliet

Hope Springs Eternal

The House Bunny

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

In Time

Irresponsable season 1

It’s Complicated

Jane Eyre

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Johnny English

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist

Ladies of the Law season 1

The Lucy Show season 1

Major Payne

Magellan season 1

Meet Dave

Mega Disasters season 1

Mrs. Doubtfire

Native America season 1

Noggin Knows season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Power Book II: Ghost season 1

Predator 2

Rectify season 1

Red Road season 1

The Restaurant season 1

The Roy Rogers Show season 1

Rushmore

Sleeping With The Enemy

Snatch

Stuck On You

Three Men And A Baby

Undercover Brother

Under Suspicion season 1

Vanity Fair

Vantage Point

Wheeler Dealers season 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Wild Hogs

Wimbledon

New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 5

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

I Know What You Did Last Summer episode 7

Pete the Cat

Snowmance

The Spruces and the Pines

Tampa Baes season 1

New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 12

Always Jane season 1

Finding You

I Know What You Did Last Summer episode 8

Mayor Pete

New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 16

Beginners

New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 19

Everybody Loves Natti season 1

The Wheel of Time episodes 1-3

New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 20

Here Comes The Boom

New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 24

Hanna season 3

Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus

New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 26

Anni da cane

The Wheel of Time episode 4

New on Amazon Prime Video US: November 29

Burning

New on Amazon Prime Video UK this November

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 1

As Good As It Gets

Jericho season 1-2

Scorpion season 1-4

Ugly Betty season 1-4

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 2

The Green Hornet

John Wick: Chapter 2

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 5

I Know What You Did Last Summer episode 7

The Marksman

Soho Theatre Live

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 10

Ad Astra

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 12

Always Jane

Curse of the Chippendales

I Know What You Did Last Summer episode 8

Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 17

Doctor Sleep

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 18

The Croods

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 19

Below Deck Mediterranean season 1-2

The Wheel of Time episodes 1-3

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 21

Steve Jobs

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 23

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: November 26

The Good Liar

Queenpins

The Wheel of Time episode 4

For more, check out the best shows on Amazon and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.