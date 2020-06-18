New Alien 5 script hinges on Sigourney Weaver's return as Ripley

Alien series producers Walter Hill and David Giler have put together a new Alien 5 script, and Sigourney Weaver has confirmed that she's read an early draft. It's bittersweet that the script is all about series protagonist Ellie Ripley, as it's unclear whether Weaver is willing to reprise the role.

The latest draft of the Alien 5 script is from March of this year, so it's something that's quite recently been re-worked. That said, Hill stressed in a statement to SyFy Wire how important it is that Weaver be involved.

"Sigourney, as she has from the very beginning, is being too modest about her proven ability to pull off the idea — which is to tell a story that scares the pants off your date, kicks the ass of a new Xenomorph, and conducts a meditation on both the universe of the Alien franchise and the destiny of the character of Lt. Ellen Ripley," he said.

So while it's definitely not a sure thing, it sounds like there's some hope for fans of the franchise that a sequel could be made. Below is an image of the script's title page released by Hill and Giler's company, Brandywine Productions.

(Image credit: Brandywine Productions)

There isn't a whole lot to draw from here, but you can see the series' tagline, "In space no one can hear you scream," has been made even more harrowing with the addition of, "In space no one can hear you dream." Then there's a quote from Edgar Allen Poe's 'A Dream Within a Dream,' and a quote from William Tecumseh Sherman: "War is hell."

It's all very vague and I won't hazard a guess as to what it means for Alien 5, but it's exciting to see progress being made toward eventually continuing the series.