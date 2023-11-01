New Alan Wake 2 patch has more than 200 fixes and an apology for a "really annoying" bug

There's a new Alan Wake 2 patch for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC with over 200 fixes and an apology from Remedy about a bug it acknowledges as being particularly irritating.

In contrast to the last Alan Wake 2 patch we covered, which only promised vague "bugfixes" and a "significantly friendlier error message," the contents of this latest patch are listed in detail. From general improvements like "minor gameplay finetuning" and "improved lighting," to more specific fixes for issues like characters falling out of the game world or getting stuck in a certain environment, there's a lot to unpack.

One fix in particular made me chuckle. "Fixed an issue that caused the Oceanview Hotel Lobby Echo not to align correctly (this one was really annoying; we apologize)." We forgive you, Remedy. We forgive you.

If there are any specific issues that have been getting in your way in Alan Wake 2, you can check out the complete patch notes on Remedy's website to see if they've been fixed. As I reported on Monday, the amount of bugs in Alan Wake 2 has been a bit of a pain point despite otherwise fabulous reviews from critics and players alike. It's encouraging to see Remedy hard at work with such a fat patch only a few days from launch, especially since the performance issues here are really relatively harmless compared to some other games we won't mention here.

Although Alan Wake 2 has two expansions coming out next year, with the game finally out in the wild, Remedy is able to begin shifting its focus toward other projects; including the untitled Control sequel, which is still in the "proof of concept" phase; the Max Payne remakes, which have "progressed into the production readiness stage"; and a few others.

In case you're just starting out and you're stuck, here's how to beat the Alan Wake 2 Nightingale boss fight.