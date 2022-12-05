Netflix’s You People trailer teases an awkward family comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill

The first trailer for Netflix's You People has arrived – and it looks like an awkward good time.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, sees Jonah Hill's character try (and fail) to explain to his girlfriend's parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) why they should allow him to marry their daughter.

Per Netflix, the Kenya Barris-directed comedy sees a new couple (Hill and Lauren London) and their families (Murphy, Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) reckon with modern love and culture clashes, societal expectations, and generational differences.

You People marks the feature directorial debut of Barris, creator of ABC's black-ish, who also co-wrote the script with Hill. The cast includes Sam Jay, Molly Gordon, Deon Cole, Rhea Perlman, La La Anthony, Jordan Firstman, Travis Bennett, Andrew Schulz, Emily Arlook, and Anthony Payton.

Barris is also known for co-creating America's Next Top Model with Tyra Banks, writing the Queen Latifah-led comedy Girls Trip, and co-writing Tina Gordon's Little as well as Tim Story's Shaft.

Hill recently directed and appeared in the Netflix documentary Stutz, which chronicles the life and career of Dr. Phil Stutz, Hill's friend and therapist, and discusses their unique approaches to mental health. He's set to helm Outcome, his third directorial venture, which will star Keanu Reeves. Hill also starred in Adam McKay's Oscar-nominated black comedy Don't Look Up, as Chief of Staff and President's son Jason Orlean.

You People is set to hit Netflix on January 27, 2023.

