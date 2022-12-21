Netflix shares first look at Idris Elba in Luther: The Fallen Sun

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Luther: The Fallen Sun.

A feature-length sequel to the award-winning BBC drama, Lucifer: The Fallen Sun sees a gruesome serial killer terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Jess Liaudin, Samuel Winner, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

The film is written by Cross and directed by Jamie Payne (The Hour).

Created by Cross, the flagship series saw Luther investigate a cunning killer named Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson). As the series continued, Alice strikes up an unlikely friendship with Luther – who, not unlike Alice, is obsessive and violent.

The series ran on BBC One for five seasons before ending in 2019. Luther received eleven Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including four for Elba for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie.

"If you watch the last season, it picks up after that. But for new audiences that haven't seen it, I think the film is a whole story," Elba told Sirius XM's Jess Cagle Show (opens in new tab) earlier this year. "Even if you don't know Luther, who he is, or anything about him, the film attempts to be whole for a new audience."

Luther: The Fallen Sun is set to hit Netflix sometime in March of 2023.

