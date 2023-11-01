Netflix removes the Hunger Games movies, just weeks before the prequel movie is released

As of today (November 1), the Hunger Games movies have been removed from Netflix – so if you were planning a re-watch ahead of the prequel movie's release later this month, we're afraid you're too late.

All four movies starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson as tributes-turned-revolutionaries – that's The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014), and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015) – have been removed from the streamer.

Set in a dystopian future version of the US called Panem, each year one boy and one girl from each of the nation's districts must take part in the annual Hunger Games as punishment for past uprisings against the nation's ruling Capitol. The Games are a televised competition in which the adolescent "tributes" must fight to the death.

The prequel movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is due to hit cinemas in a couple of weeks. Based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name and set over 60 years before the first Hunger Games book, the film follows an 18-year-old from the Capitol (Tom Blyth) – who would later go on to become President Snow (played by Donald Sutherland in the original movies). He's tasked with mentoring one of the Games' tributes from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), but as their fates become entwined, things start to get complicated.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes arrives on the big screen on November 17.