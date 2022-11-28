Netflix confirms Luther movie release date and unveils new look at Idris Elba

Netflix has confirmed the release window for its upcoming Luther movie – DCI John Luther will return to our screens in March 2023.

Plus, the streamer has released two new glimpses at the film featuring Idris Elba's titular character. One of the stills shows Luther walking through a harsh, snow-covered landscape, while the second sees the detective standing on train tracks in a tunnel – and there's a light coming up behind him…

(Image credit: Netflix)

Luther season 5 helmer Jamie Payne will direct the movie, while series creator and writer Neil Cross has penned the script. Season 5 was the last time the character appeared on screen, back in January 2019, and the movie's storyline will pick up where the show left off, but there's still something there for new viewers.

"If you watch the last season, it picks up after that. But for new audiences that haven't seen it, I think the film is a whole story," Elba told Sirius XM's Jess Cagle Show (opens in new tab) earlier this year. "Even if you don't know Luther, who he is, or anything about him, the film attempts to be whole for a new audience."

Alongside Elba, Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo have joined the cast as new and undisclosed characters, while Dermot Crowley, who was part of the series' main cast for all five seasons, returns as DSU Martin Schenk.

While we wait for the Luther film to arrive on the streamer, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix movies to watch right now.