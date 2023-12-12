Netflix’s live-action adaptation of a much-loved anime finally has an exciting update

Finally, we’ve got an update on the live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia, and it’s pretty promising. The show has been long in development at Netflix after they landed the rights to the beloved anime.

After not getting a tangible update in over a year, producer Joby Harold told Collider that the film is actively being worked on. "Yes, it is," Harold said when asked if it was still in the works. "Absolutely. It is something I'm working on and loving working on. I'm excited to do it and get it out there. It’s a big one."

While he couldn’t reveal which part of the My Hero Academia franchise they’ll be focusing on, he said: "I can speak to the fact that it is live-action and I think that's probably all I can speak to, but it's a big deal in my life. I'm really enjoying it... It's amazing. It's an amazing opportunity and I'm really excited about it."

My Hero Academia is a Japanese manga series created by Kōhei Horikoshi and is set in a world where superpowers are the norm. Its hero, Izuku Midoriya, is a boy born without powers (or Quirks as they’re called in the manga) but still has big dreams to become a superhero. The manga has been serialized in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since 2014 and, as a result, there’s a lot that can be drawn from in its first major live-action adaptation.

