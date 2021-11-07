Neil Druckmann wraps up on The Last of Us TV show

The Last of Us creator and Naughty Dog co-president, Neil Druckmann, has seemingly wrapped up his time on the set of the HBO TV adaptation of the fan-favorite horror adventure series.

In a tweet posted to his personal account earlier today, Druckmann said: "​​Alas... my time in Canada has come to an end. To the best TV crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome! I will miss you terribly!

"Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and some warmer weather!)"

Having been a big presence on the Last of Us TV series – Druckmann has both co-written the show with Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin and directed several of the show's upcoming episodes – the fact he's returning to the studio perhaps intimates that the show may soon be moving into post-production.

ICYMI, the Last of Us TV Show stars Gabriel Luna as Tommy , Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey as Ellie , and The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal as Joel . Pascal signed onto the project with what's called a "first position deal", meaning his commitment to The Last of Us took precedence over any of his other projects (The Mandalorian included).

Craig Mazin, creator of HBO's Chernobyl , wrote and executive produced the series alongside the video game's writer and creative director Neil Druckmann. Druckmann has previously said that the series won't always follow the games : "Some of my favorite episodes so far have deviated greatly from the story, and I can't wait for people to see them".

Over the last month, we've seen set photos of Pedro Pascal as Joel , Anna Torv as Tess, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, as well as another set photo giving us our first look at the "infected" of the horror adaptation and how this Alberta town was transformed into Jackson , Wyoming.