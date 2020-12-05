Neil Druckmann has been promoted to Co-President of Naughty Dog

Neil Druckmann, creative director of Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us 1 and 2, has been promoted to Naughty Dog Co-President. Druckmann had been serving as Vice President of Naughty Dog for almost three years.

Filling in the Vice President role are Alison Mori, previously Naughty Dog Director of Operations, and Christian Gyrling, previously Co-Director of Programming. "We have such an incredible team at Naughty Dog and being able to work alongside each and every one of them is especially meaningful these days," said Naughty Dog president Evan Wells. "I feel proud of the team when I'm able to recognize their accomplishments and contributions to the studio. Please join me in giving them all a big congratulations!"

Naughty Dog celebrated the highly-anticipated release of The Last of Us 2 this year. The dark and gritty, but ultimately enamoring sequel recently took home the prize for Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards, and it also nabbed awards for Best Storytelling, Best Audio, and Best Visual Design. Naughty Dog itself was named Studio of the Year at the Golden Joysticks.

Druckmann's first job in the gaming industry was as a programming intern at Naughty Dog, where he worked on Jak 3. He'd eventually serve as game designer on Uncharted 1 and 2, and finally creative director on Uncharted 4, The Last of Us, The Last of Us: Left Behind, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and The Last of Us 2.

Naughty Dog hasn't officially revealed its next project, but we know back in July it was hiring for a new single-player game with "next-generation graphics."