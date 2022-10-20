Naughty Dog says the PS5 is still its primary platform despite PC releases

Naughty Dog has said that the PS5 is still its "primary platform" despite its recent PC releases.

"While PlayStation 5 remains our primary platform," writes Naughty Dog Vice President Christian Gyrling in the official PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) (via GameSpot (opens in new tab)), "we saw the possibility of bringing our games to PC as a great chance to reach a new massive, worldwide audience." This blog post follows the PC release of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection on PC - which launched on October 19.

"When considering what to debut on PC with, we looked through our catalog and decided the beautiful, globetrotting stories of the Uncharted series felt like a natural fit to introduce to players all around the world," Gyrling explains, before addressing why the team at Naughty Dog decided to start by releasing the fourth Uncharted game on PC instead of the first.

"We felt that, while Nathan Drake’s first three adventures from the PlayStation 3 console still stand the test of time narratively, they would require a major overhaul visually to stand up to modern PC releases and the expectations players may have," Gyrling explains.

The Legacy of Thieves collection is made up of remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, but don't worry if you're completely new to the series, as Gyrling also says in the PlayStation blog post: "The Uncharted franchise comprises standalone adventures that players new and old can jump into." So while you will get character development from playing the first three games, you don't need to rely on them to enjoy this new collection.

This isn't the only Naughty Dog IP to be making its way to PC soon as the recently released The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 - which is a remake of the original game that was released on the PS3 back in 2013 - will soon also be released on PC. Unfortunately, we are yet to get any kind of release date for this just yet.