Nami’s outfit in Netflix’s One Piece is actually an impossibly cool deep cut to her origins

By Bradley Russell
published

No robot arm, though

Emily Rudd as Nami on Netflix's One Piece
(Image credit: Netflix)

One Piece is currently making waves with a new audience on Netflix – but it’s still found time to shout out the pre-manga origins of one of its leading lights.

As Redditor u/Bardiclaus pointed out, the introduction of Nami (Emily Rudd) features an outfit which is strikingly similar – white top, cut-off pants, and a pulled-up stripey yellow sock – to an early sketch of the character from creator Eiichiro Oda.

Just realized Nami's introduction outfit is based on the old proto concept art. from r/OnePiece

Sure, we don’t get the robot prosthetics, but it’s a neat nod to Oda’s concept art and cover work – and another example of the Netflix live-action adaptation treating the source material with the love and care it deserves.

Rudd doesn’t just look the part, mind you. She feels the part, too. In our own interview with the Nami actor, she opened up on what she wants newcomers to take away from the show.

"I think my ultimate dream is that people who were maybe reluctant to watch the anime or read the manga take a chance on our show and fall in love with it in the same way that I and millions of other people have fallen in love with One Piece, because it is so special, and I hope that existing fans feel the love that was put into it  – because there was a lot," Rudd, herself a One Piece fan, said.

For more from One Piece, check out our breakdown of the One Piece post-credits scene, including that tease. Then, fill out your watchlist with the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.