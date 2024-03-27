My favorite 18-inch gaming laptop is now $700 off

The Alienware M18 stormed the shelves last year, riding a wave of larger gaming laptops making their way back into the mainstream. After testing a number of behemoths from various brands, though, I came to the conclusion that the aliens have done it best. Between the cheaper configuration options compared to Razer and Asus, and the turbo charged power under the hood, the Alienware M18 was a standout rig for me last year - and it made its way to my ranking of the best gaming laptops on the market because of it.

Flash forward to today and we've got a particularly special discount. The RTX 4070 configuration of last year's model is taking a massive $700 discount in Dell's latest gaming laptop deals. That means you can scoop up the Ryzen 9 setup for $1,799.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a fantastic price for an RTX 4070 gaming laptop of this size, especially considering the extra space in the chassis can draw plenty of power out of that GPU.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, the RTX 4060 configuration is also on sale for just $1,499.99 (was $2,049.99) at Dell. That's a full $550 off the final price, leaving us with an excellent rate considering I rarely see machines of this size dropping below $1,500. If you're after a desktop replacement that won't break the bank this is as good as it gets this week.

You'll find all the details on both these Alienware gaming laptops just below and plenty more gaming laptop deals further down the page.

Today's best Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware M18 18-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $2,049.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $550 - You're picking up a conservative spec of Alienware's 18-incher here, but still heading home with plenty of power in a chassis that can really make the most of its components. With $550 off the final price, the M18 is down to a rate we rarely see on these larger devices. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | QHD+ 165Hz display Buy it if: ✅ You want a desktop replacement laptop

Save $550 - You're picking up a conservative spec of Alienware's 18-incher here, but still heading home with plenty of power in a chassis that can really make the most of its components. With $550 off the final price, the M18 is down to a rate we rarely see on these larger devices. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | QHD+ 165Hz display Buy it if: ✅ You want a desktop replacement laptop

✅ You play a few moderately demanding games

✅ You have plenty of space for it Don't buy it if: ❌ You need to travel with your machine

❌ You want the extra power of an RTX 4070



Alienware M18 18-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $2,499.99 $1,799.99 at Dell

Save $700 - If you're going for the big guns, this RTX 4070 configuration also bumps you up to a Ryzen 9 7845HX processor with 32GB RAM under the hood. Of course, the best part is that $700 discount dropping the $2,499.99 MSRP down to $1,799.99. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 32GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | FHD+ 480Hz display Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize screen speed over resolution

Save $700 - If you're going for the big guns, this RTX 4070 configuration also bumps you up to a Ryzen 9 7845HX processor with 32GB RAM under the hood. Of course, the best part is that $700 discount dropping the $2,499.99 MSRP down to $1,799.99. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 32GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | FHD+ 480Hz display Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize screen speed over resolution

✅ You play competitively

✅ You play demanding games Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play a few moderately demanding games

❌ You need to travel with your machine

Should you buy the Alienware M18?

(Image credit: Future)

The Alienware M18 is a powerhouse, but it's not quite as powerful as something like the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18. Both of these machines offer up a sturdy 18-inch portable PC with plenty of grunt coming from their components - even in the case of the lower specced RTX 4060 model featured above. I would still generally recommend the M18 over Asus's entry, though.

While it's a little chunkier around the rear, there are way more configuration options open to you (you won't find a Scar 18 for under $2,499.99), the keyboard features full-sized keys with smooth switches, you're upgrading to a 1080p webcam, and adding additional ports to the mix as well.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 does throw a better display and higher performing components into the ring, but unless you're willing drop over $3K you won't be seeing those benefits anyway. At the price point of today's gaming laptop deals, the Alienware M18 is the go-to. At over $1,000 more for a similar RTX 4060 spec, the Razer Blade 18 is out the window.

But should you buy an 18-inch gaming laptop at all? It's a lot of PC to lug around, so these kinds of rigs aren't best suited to those looking to work and play on the go. Instead, you'll get the most out of your purchase if you're after a static device to take over from a desktop PC setup. That is, it's going to sit on your desk and stay there.

