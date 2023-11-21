My dream gaming laptop just returned to a record low price for Black Friday

I haven't really stopped thinking about the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 since I sadly sent my review unit back earlier in the year. Even as the Razer Blade 14 landed on my desk, I was still missing that super compact form factor and impressive level of power. That's why I've been watching this $1,599.99 RTX 4060 configuration like a hawk over the last few weeks of Black Friday gaming laptop deals ; if just for another excuse to talk about the portable powerhouse.

See, earlier in the month we were enjoying a record low price on this particular machine - a rate which jumped back up the scale to $1,299.99 just a few weeks ago. However, Best Buy's latest Black Friday gaming laptops deals have just returned this $1,199.99 sales price, dropping a full $400 from that original MSRP. Considering this is one of the best gaming laptops on the market right now, that's certainly not an offer to be missed.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Best Buy's Black Friday gaming laptop deals have just returned to this record low price on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 in an RTX 4060 configuration. That's the best we've seen on this rig so far, and considering it's one of our favorite gaming laptops on the market it's not a discount we'd take lightly. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 165Hz QHD display Buy it if: ✅ You travel regularly with your laptop

✅ You want portability and power

✅ You only need a mid-range graphics card Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to run the latest games at the highest settings Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Walmart: OOS



Should you buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14?

(Image credit: Future)

Yes, there are cheaper RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals on the shelves right now. However, this is the cheapest rig worth checking out that I would consider to be a true premium machine. You'll find Gigabyte G5, MSI Sword, and Acer Nitro 5 models at lower prices, but they're sacrificing that luxury build quality and many are dropping you down to a 12th generation Intel processor with a slower 144Hz FHD display. Here you're getting the latest Ryzen chip and a QHD panel at 165Hz. If you are interested in these offers you'll find them the RTX 4060 section of our full guide.

Most of my love for the G14 as a laptop itself comes from that perfect balance between power and portability. I ended my review with the following thoughts back in June, and while the price itself should be considered under a different context considering today's Black Friday gaming laptop deals, the rest still stands true today.

"Anyone on the hunt for a 14-inch gaming laptop needs to be looking at the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It's a pricey option, but so are the rest of this year's RTX 40-Series lineup, and you're certainly getting your money's worth in portability and power. That's not something I can say too often. The majority of gaming laptops lean into one aspect of use rather than trying to strike a balance between the two. The G14 not only proves you can hit both with the latest components under the hood, but do it in style." - Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) review

More of today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Of course, we're rounding up all the latest Black Friday gaming deals, but if you're after something a little more permanent keep a close eye on the biggest Black Friday gaming PC deals we've found so far. Or, for even more portability take a look at the best Black Friday Steam Deck deals on the web.