Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back on the case in first trailer for Murder Mystery 2

The first trailer for Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 is here – and Nick and Audrey are back to haphazardly solve another harrowing case.

Set four years after solving their first case in 2019's Murder Mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground. When the couple gets invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island, the groom is kidnapped for ransom and each guest, family member, and the bride herself becomes a suspect. The high-stakes case finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency actually becoming successful

The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick (The Binge) from a screenplay by returning writer James Vanderbilt (Scream, Scream VI). Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, Wilmer Valderrama, Zurin Villaneuva, Kuhoo Verma, and Dany Boon also star.

Murder Mystery (2019) was directed by Workaholics and What We Do in the Shadows director Kyle Newacheck, and became Sandler's most successful film on Netflix as well as the fifth most-watched original film on the streaming platform with 83 million households tuning in within the first four weeks.

Murder Mystery 2 is set to hit Netflix on March 31, 2023.

