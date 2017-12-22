Movies to watch on Blu-Ray and DVD: American Made, Logan Lucky, and more

“All that wild stuff you don’t typically attribute to women? We filmed it anyway, and didn’t care!” Director Malcolm D. Lee is unabashed about his smash-hit all-girl raunch comedy, a raucous but bighearted ensemble outing that makes Bridesmaids and Bad Moms look positively demure.

Riffing on the pleasures and pains of friendship exposed on a New Orleans wild weekend for Queen Latifah’s broke journalist, Jada Pinkett Smith’s nervy divorcee, Regina Hall’s cheated-on self-help guru and party-girl Tiffany Haddish, it’s a rollicking ride.

Flaunting his key strength – the comic set-piece – Lee pitches his game foursome into an absinthe-fuelled round of wild nightclub hallucinations, a dance-off homage to girl-gangster classic Set It Off and a hilarious public payback on Hall’s errant husband.

Already famous for its outrageous zipline scene, it embraces the rude and crude with enthusiasm. Cheerfully sex-positive – one sex tip demo may do for grapefruit what American Pie did for baked goods – it’s keen to let its fortyish heroines get down to business.

Yes, it’s sentimental about the ‘Flossy Posse’s best-friends-forever bond. But its stars’ likeable group vibe makes the one-for-all theme stick. Sassy in the bonus interviews and dynamite on screen, motor-mouthed clown Tiffany Haddish is deservedly the film’s breakout star. Handy with a killer quip, or a broken bottle, she’s a one-woman riot.

EXTRAS: Commentary, Featurettes, Deleted scenes, Outtakes

Director: Malcolm D. Lee; Starring: Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith; DVD, BD, Digital HD release: December 4, 2017

Kate Stables