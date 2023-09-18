From Dredd to The Nice Guys, these are the movies the internet thinks deserve a sequel

In a world of sequels and franchises, there are still some movies that leave us wanting more. The internet is sharing which movies deserve sequels in a thread started on Twitter, and the answers are wide-ranging, from superhero horror flicks to laugh-out-loud comedies.

One answer that cropped up a lot was Constantine, the 2005 movie starring Keanu Reeves as the titular exorcist. However, as of 2022, a sequel is actually currently in development at Warner Bros.

Another popular answer was 2012's Dredd, which starred Karl Urban as the violent purveyor of justice. Around the time of the movie's release, writer Alex Garland said that he had plans for a trilogy of films. Dredd's poor box office performance put a spanner in the works when it came to discussions, but there has been talk about a potential TV series.

Multiple Twitter users also responded with The Nice Guys, the 2016 buddy cop comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe (a sentiment that GamesRadar+ echoes...), while another user suggested '80s horror movie The Thing, writing : "They did the prequel (pretty good), but I need to know if Childs or MacReady was infected, dammit!"

"I think District 9 ended with a promise of the alien protagonist returning in three years, but no sequel was made…" tweeted someone else. Director Neill Blomkamp has previously spoken about working on a sequel, District 10, but a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter implied that the project may have been shelved.

For more viewing inspiration, check out our guide to the most exciting movie release dates still to come this year.