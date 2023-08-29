Movie fans are sharing their favorite performances by non-actors

Movie-watchers are sharing their love for the non-actors who gave surprisingly strong performances, from Eminem in 8 Mile to Kevin Garnett in Uncut Gems.

"Watching 8 Mile again recently I am surprised Eminem has not done more as an actor given how accomplished his performance is. Sure he is essentially playing himself but he does a great job and has a lot more natural screen charisma than the majority of musician-turned-actors," one person said. Someone was quick to point out that Eminem famously stated that he didn't enjoy making the movie and had no interest in being an actor, despite his critically acclaimed performance.

"Meat Loaf in Fight Club," someone else wrote. The late singer played Robert 'Bob' Paulson, and reportedly aided director David Fincher during the process of editing the film's final cut.

"Cher literally won an Oscar for Moonstruck," one user pointed out. Cher actually had eight films under her belt by the time she stared alongside Nicolas Cage in the 1987 critically acclaimed romantic comedy. In 1985 she starred in the biopic drama Mask, and won the 1985 Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress.

"Basketball hall of famer Kevin Garnett as himself in Uncut Gems. He's not asked to do a lot of heavy lifting until a scene very late in the movie but he's shockingly good in it," another movie fan commented. Garnett made his film debut in 2019, becoming a vital part of Adam Sandler's gambling scheme in the Safdie brothers movie. The role led to him signing a first-look deal with Village Roadshow Pictures.

"Courtney Love in The People Vs Larry Flynt," someone suggested. Love actually started out as an actress, playing bit roles in the Alex Cox films Sid and Nancy and Straight to Hell before going on to form the band Hole.

"David Bowie in The Prestige," offered someone else. Bowie acted in a number of movies throughout his long and impressive career, including the war drama Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, vampire flick The Hunger, and perhaps most notably starred as the Goblin King in Jim Henson's Labyrinth.

"Tom Waits. Particularly in Seven Psychopaths, loved his character in that movie," one person wrote. Waits most recently starred as Rex Blau in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza.

"Jack White was a great Elvis in Walk Hard," came another comment. White can actually be seen next in Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

