Mortal Kombat 11 first-person mod is suitably chaotic

A modder has enabled a first-person camera for Mortal Kombat 11, and it's just as chaotic as you're imagining.

You can see the mod in action from YouTuber ermaccer just below, in which a number of camera modes for Mortal Kombat 11 are put on display. The user firstly positions the camera over their character's shoulder in the third-person action style, before switching the viewpoint to entirely first-person, resulting in some absolute carnage up close and personal.

It's fairly obvious why the first-person camera perspective has never been an official thing for Mortal Kombat. Despite being incredibly weird and whacky for just a few moments, I can imagine the viewpoint gets pretty intoxicating after a very short time, even if it is somewhat satisfying seeing Scorpion rip someone apart from his own perspective.

In fact, it appears that the last time a fighting game got an official first-person mode was Ultra Street Fighter 2 for the Nintendo Switch, back in 2017. The mode, called Hadoken, transports you into the first-person perspective, so you can see Ryu's arms shoot out ahead of you when pulling off the classic move of the same name. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it wasn't received well.

Mortal Kombat 11 was just ported to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as a free upgrade for existing players two months ago in November 2020. Around the same time, a trio of characters including John Rambo, Mileena, and Rain all joined NetherRealm's fighting game.

