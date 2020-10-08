John Rambo joins Mortal Kombat 11 as the game comes to PS5, Xbox Series X next month

John Rambo is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 later this year, NetherRealm Studio has revealed today.

Just below, you can check out Rambo's debut in Mortal Kombat 11. The bloodthirsty hunter will be arriving in Mortal Kombat on November 17, alongside returning character and fan-favorite Mileena, while rounding out the trio of characters is Rain, now wielding a katar.

Your worst nightmare comes to MK11 Ultimate. Sylvester Stallone voices Rambo in the definitive version coming to PS5 and PS4: https://t.co/A3HaCPBWQ8 pic.twitter.com/PVC5oTzDHAOctober 8, 2020

I haven't actually ever seen any of the Rambo movies, but I hear they're about a former soldier traumatized to violence, which is why it's undeniably a bit surreal to see the character tearing people's legs off and putting a hundred rounds into their face for a Fatality. But that's a bit standard day in Mortal Kombat, to be fair.

Alongside the trio of fighters making their debut in Mortal Kombat 11 in the Kombat Pack 2, the game is heading to next-gen consoles. For everyone that owns Mortal Kombat 11 on the PS4 and Xbox One, there'll be a free upgrade available to the PS5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of the game, on November 17 alongside Kombat Pack 2.

This new, enhanced version of Mortal Kombat 11, with 4K graphics and significantly reduced load times, is called the "Ultimate" edition of the game. For those that don't yet own Mortal Kombat 11, there'll be the chance to pick up the Ultimate edition of the game on next-gen consoles as soon as it launches, but NetherRealm hasn't revealed how much the upgraded game will cost.

Rambo is just the latest film character to join the ranks of Mortal Kombat 11. The likes of the Terminator and Robocop have already joined NetherRealm's game, and hopefully Rambo won't be the last movie character we see added to the game's roster.

