Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is a huge piece of DLC that adds in a new story, classic characters, and Robocop

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath has been announced today, giving the series its first ever piece of story DLC, as well as adding in new fighters for you to practice your skills with. It'll launch digitally for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia on May 26.

Let's start with that story expansion. Taking place directly after the end of Mortal Kombat 11, it sees Liu Kang teaming up with a familiar old foe, as well as other classic characters, to rebuild history after defeating Kronika at the end of the main game. Get a taste for it in the new trailer below.

As you've spotted from that trailer, there'll also be some new characters to scrap with. These include Fujin, the God of Wind as well as Raiden's brother, as well as Sheeva, who is the queen of the Shokan race and boasts four arms. That helps when it comes to fighting, as you can well imagine. On top of that, '80s action favourite Robocop is entering into the fray, with original actor Peter Weller returning to the iconic role to provide his likeness and voice.

While we'd buy that for a dollar, Aftermath will cost $39.99/£34.99 for the expansion on it's own or $49.99/£39.99 if you get it bundled with the previously released Kombat Pack. If you haven't already got Mortal Kombat 11, the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection - which bundles the game, Kombat Pack, and Aftermath - will also launch digitally on the same day for $59.99/£49.99. If you pre-order any of these editions you'll also get a free character skin pack, which you can gaze at below. (As a heads-up, you won't be able to pre-order these packs on Stadia).

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

There's more good news for Mortal Kombat fans though. A free update that launches at the same time as Aftermath is going to be adding some much requested features. There'll be new stages including the Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas, Stage Fatalities that will let you use the environment to murder your opponents in new and innovative ways, as well as the return of Friendships. Those are finishing moves that spare you the gore and have your favourite characters doing something wholesome instead. Here's Kano throwing another shrimp on the barbie for instance.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

We said in our Mortal Kombat 11 review that its "story mode, along with its gameplay, is the most intense and gripping narrative in a fighter that I've played in years," so can you imagine our excitement to get back into the fight later this month.

