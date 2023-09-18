Mortal Kombat 1 Switch port gets a Fatality from fans over quality concerns

By Hirun Cryer
published

Its character models aren't going down well

NetherRealm/@SamAberdeen1 via Twitter
(Image credit: NetherRealm/@SamAberdeen1 via Twitter)

Mortal Kombat 1's Nintendo Switch port is being widely lambasted for its graphics and character models.

NetherRealm's series reboot launched just last week across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch systems alike. The game seems to have down pretty well with both critics and fans alike, but it's the version of the game on the final platform that has a lot of players doing a double-take. 

Chatter first started around the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 over the past weekend. The tweet below asks what's up with the port, and a user responds with the comparison screenshots just below, demonstrating that the character model in Mortal Kombat 1 on the Switch have received quite the downgrade.

See more

It's these character models that are the subject of ire around the internet. A lot of folk around Twitter are questioning why the character models have received such a downgrade compared to the PC and console versions of Mortal Kombat 1, and the easy answer is that the Nintendo Switch is a far less capable platform than anything else the new fighting game is available on.

See more

The tweeter below even wonders why NetherRealm bothered bringing Mortal Kombat 1 to the Switch. This is admittedly a pretty harsh line of thinking - it's not like downgraded character models make the fighting game reboot unplayable, it just looks a little subpar compared to its counterparts.

See more

Mortal Kombat 1's Kameo system includes fighters like The Boys' Homelander, and Invincible's Omni-Man. Long-time lead developer Ed Boon told us last month that, yes, this does open the door for Batman in Mortal Kombat 1, but it's hardly a confirmation that it's definitely happening now, if ever. 

Check out guide to all the Mortal Kombat 1 characters for a detailed look at who you can play as in the base game. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.