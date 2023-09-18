Mortal Kombat 1 Switch port gets a Fatality from fans over quality concerns

Mortal Kombat 1's Nintendo Switch port is being widely lambasted for its graphics and character models.

NetherRealm's series reboot launched just last week across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch systems alike. The game seems to have down pretty well with both critics and fans alike, but it's the version of the game on the final platform that has a lot of players doing a double-take.

Chatter first started around the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 over the past weekend. The tweet below asks what's up with the port, and a user responds with the comparison screenshots just below, demonstrating that the character model in Mortal Kombat 1 on the Switch have received quite the downgrade.

bro... pic.twitter.com/NPj4AOLataSeptember 17, 2023

It's these character models that are the subject of ire around the internet. A lot of folk around Twitter are questioning why the character models have received such a downgrade compared to the PC and console versions of Mortal Kombat 1, and the easy answer is that the Nintendo Switch is a far less capable platform than anything else the new fighting game is available on.

The Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 is the greatest garbage port ever just for the memes alone. pic.twitter.com/GCwCzed1LOSeptember 17, 2023

The tweeter below even wonders why NetherRealm bothered bringing Mortal Kombat 1 to the Switch. This is admittedly a pretty harsh line of thinking - it's not like downgraded character models make the fighting game reboot unplayable, it just looks a little subpar compared to its counterparts.

why did they even bother making a switch port for Mortal Kombat 1 😭 pic.twitter.com/z3YkOYDd0ISeptember 17, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1's Kameo system includes fighters like The Boys' Homelander, and Invincible's Omni-Man. Long-time lead developer Ed Boon told us last month that, yes, this does open the door for Batman in Mortal Kombat 1, but it's hardly a confirmation that it's definitely happening now, if ever.

