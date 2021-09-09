Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Helen Mirren, and Danny DeVito teaming up for new movie

Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Helen Mirren, and Danny DeVito are set to star in Sniff, a new crime movie, Deadline reports.

Set in a luxury retirement community, the movie is described as a "stylish reimagining of the film noir genre". When two residents are found dead under suspicious circumstances, a retired detective (Freeman) is pulled back into the fray by his former partner (DeVito). They uncover a world of sex, drugs, and murder helmed by a kingpin played by Pacino. Mirren plays the femme fatale figure, the mysteriously named Spider. Oh, and "sniff" stands for Senior Nursing Institute & Family Foundation.

Sniff is directed by Taylor Hackford, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind movies like An Officer and a Gentleman, Against All Odds, and Ray, while first-time screenwriter Tom Grey is on script-writing duty. "I thought it was a brilliant idea and he understood the nature of good noir – the dark story, the incredibly twisted characters – and I thought he had a great handle," Hackford said about Grey's script.

Freeman and Mirren recently worked together on the Amazon Prime anthology series Solos. On the big screen, Freeman was last seen in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, while Mirren most recently appeared in F9. She's currently filming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, in which she'll play the movie's main villain Hespera. Pacino, meanwhile, can next be seen in House of Gucci, Ridley Scott's upcoming movie about the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, alongside Adam Driver and Lady Gaga. DeVito's next project is The Survivor, about an Auschwitz survivor who boxed other inmates to survive.