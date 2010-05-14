More Paris, je t'aime follow-ups announced

Following the success of Paris, je t'aime and New York, I Love You , the next cities to get the cinematic love letter treatment will be Shanghai, Rio and Jerusalem.

London-based WestEnd Films have acquired the rights to all three films, now known as the Cities Of Love series.

These next installments will follow the same pattern as their predecessors - ten short films about love in the city, helmed by big names, starring big names.

The next film in the series, Shanghai, I Love You , will shoot from October, with Jim Sheridan and Gabriele Muccino ( Seven Pounds ) already attached to direct a segment each.

Other directors confirmed for the series include Fernando Meirelles ( Blindness ) and Babel scribe Guillermo Arriaga.

Sales are due to commence in Cannes this week.

Anyone for Hull, I Love You ?