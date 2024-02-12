Dev Patel’s Monkey Man is Robin Hood meets John Wick in new teaser trailer

A new teaser for Dev Patel’s upcoming action-packed thriller Monkey Man is here, and it looks as bloody and brutal as we hoped it would be.

Starring The Green Knight’s Patel, Monkey Man follows one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leader who murdered his mother. In Robin Hood-like fashion, Monkey Man sets out to dethrone the tyrant who continues to systemically victimize the poor and powerless for his own greed and gain.

In the new teaser, we see more flashbacks to Monkey Man's past and his vigorous training to become the vigilante, as well as Patel fighting numerous assailants John Wick style in a commercial kitchen.

The official Synopsis from Universal Pictures reads: "Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him."

Patel makes his directional debut with Monkey Man, an original story that he has also co-written and co-produced. This is not the first time Patel has starred in a movie that challenges social politics in India, as he first gained major recognition for his part in Slumdog Millionaire , a tale of how a street kid from the slums came to win a game show. The flick is also co-produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele, best known for his horror movies with deep social commentary including Get Out, Us, and Nope .

The cast also includes District 9’ s Sharlto Copley, Hotel Mumbai’s Vipin Sharma and Adithi Kalkunte, Pitobash, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Makarand Deshpande.