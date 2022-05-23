Money Heist fans praise trailer for Korean spin-off over twist on original show

Money Heist: Korea – New Economic Area’s trailer promises a spin on the original Spanish series. The Korean remake will be landing on Netflix in June as the streamer shared its first look in a teaser clip.

The premise closely follows that of La Casa De Papel (Money Heist’s Spanish title) as a group of skilled criminals are brought together by the Professor for an ambitious heist. They all have the same character names as the original show as well as the iconic red costumes. However, the remake from director Kim Hong-sun and writer Ryu Yong-jae will instead be set in a unified Korea, which has been brought into flux with the creation of a singular currency.

"Once the North opened up we thought everyone would benefit," the voiceover says. "But in reality, the rich only got richer. It’s time for us, left with nothing to claim our benefits." Amid the economic crisis, the team will plan a heist on the country’s mint which is set to have huge consequences.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Many fans were thrilled with the teaser trailer as it shows the series will not be a shot-for-shot remake. One viewer commented on YouTube: "Nothing will ever beat the original, but I'm looking forward to this. They seem to have given it quite a bit of thought instead of just creating another rip-off." While another added: "This is gonna be such a hit remake of a hit series. I can’t wait."

"I thought it was going to be pretty much the same as the original," a third penned. "But I'm glad that they are changing the story a bit, that will make it more interesting. Can't wait!" A fourth viewer wrote: "I thought it was just a remake. Now it is in the time of North/South Unification. I'm impressed."

Money Heist: Korea stars Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor, Kim Yunjin as Raquel, and Kim Ji-hun as Denver. Squid Game star Park Hae-soo will play Berlin and The Call actor Jun Jong-seo stars as Tokyo.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is released on Netflix on June 24. Check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies while you wait.