Modern Warfare 2 streamer claims world's first polyatomic camo

Modern Warfare 2 players are already tearing through the cosmetic grind, and one streamer claims to have gotten the world's first polyatomic camo unlock.

That streamer is Reidboyy, who shared an image of the camo in use in-game with the apt message, "First person in the world to unlock polyatomic in MW2". If somebody's willing to dispute Reidboyy's world first accomplishment, we'd love to hear it. It takes some serious hours to grind out polyatomic, and Reidboyy has been streaming on Twitch pretty much nonstop since MW2 multiplayer launched.

FIRST PERSON IN THE WORLD TO UNLOCK POLYATOMIC IN #MWII pic.twitter.com/9i0Swzbdp1November 2, 2022 See more

How much effort does it take to get those Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos? Well, you can follow that lovely link there for a full guide, but for a short version, you've got to unlock platinum camos for 51 weapons - every single one in the game at launch. That means you've got to unlock every single gold and base camo, too, for a cascading set of challenges that will give even the most skilled players dozens of hours to work through.

For Reidboyy, the grind continues. The latest tweet (opens in new tab) from the streamer reports eight of 51 polyatomic camos unlocked, which is the next step toward orion camo. Yes, orion camo - there's another tier to grind through. For now, that's the ultimate end of the MW2 weapon grind.

Meanwhile, Modern Warfare 2's devs have confirmed ranked multiplayer is coming in 2023, and fans have been having a field day attempting to fix the game's UI.

The Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass release date is set for a little later in November.