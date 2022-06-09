A lot of players have been asking "is Modern Warfare 2 on PS4?", and rightly so, because when this annual Call of Duty sequel was first announced there was no mention of what platforms it would eventually be coming to. Naturally, PlayStation 4 owners want to continue playing the latest releases for as long as they possibly can, but with the PS5 launching over 18 months ago, the clock has started ticking and at some point these cross-gen games will start to become new-gen exclusives – but is it too soon for this to apply to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 when it launches in October?

When assessing if Modern Warfare 2 is coming to PS4, it can help to consider the previous transition from PS3 to PS4. After the PS4 launched in 2013, PS3 players still had access to Call of Duty Ghosts (2013), Advanced Warfare (2014), and Black Ops 3 (2015), before Infinite Warfare (2016) finally became a PS4 exclusive. Of course, the development costs of these big-budget releases have skyrocketed in recent years, plus there are the not-insignificant matters of PS5 hardware shortages and a global pandemic to consider, which makes it much harder to predict how things will progress in the current console generation.

(Image credit: Activision)