Modern Warfare 2 beta rewards revealed

Activision has detailed a whole lot more of what to expect from the upcoming open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including info on pre-loads and all the rewards you can expect to unlock.

While your progression from the open beta will not directly carry over to the full game, the beta will let you unlock ten rewards that will be available when Modern Warfare 2 launches in October. You'll also be able to use them in Warzone 2. You'll get these rewards just for leveling up, but they'll only be available as part of the beta - so you'll need to reach level 30 in the beta to be able to unlock everything in the full game.

The first ten rewards will initially be available in the PlayStation-exclusive first weekend of the beta, starting September 16. These include the Smashed It emblem, Buckle Up charm, Passed the Test player card, Operation First Blood sticker, and Side Impact weapon blueprint.

Those rewards will still be available when the multi-platform second weekend of the beta starts September 22, and will be joined by the Collision operator skin, No Competition vinyl, Safety First sticker, Floor It vehicle skin, and Frontal Impact weapon blueprint. You can see all those unlockables laid out in the image below.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Today's announcement (opens in new tab) also confirms that pre-loads for the PS4 and PS5 beta start on Wednesday, September 14, at 10am PDT / 1pm PDT / 6pm BST. Pre-loads are only available if you've pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2, but the early download will let you into the beta the instant early access starts on September 16.

All this info is coming ahead of Call of Duty Next, which broadcasts on September 15 at 9:30am PDT / 12:30pm EDT / 5:30pm BST.

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 open beta dates are a bit of a mess, so you can follow that link for a breakdown of exactly when you can play on which platforms.