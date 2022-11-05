Modern Warfare 2 aim assist is so ridiculously strong that even console players want it nerfed

Modern Warfare 2 players are calling on Infinity Ward to fix its "broken" aim assist.

Players have been peppering developer Infinity Ward's social media channels and subreddit communities to flag the issue, saying that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab)'s aim assist - designed to give a more equal playing field for players on consoles and PC - is too "overpowered" and requires rebalancing for players on crossplay servers.

"Aim assist isn't overpowered" #MWII pic.twitter.com/tQ48fFeWOMNovember 2, 2022 See more

"Been a lot of discussion about Aim Assist," said one Redditor (opens in new tab), who had the post locked by the board's moderation team. "Would like to see others try exactly what I do in this video and see the results. This is broken."

Not everyone agrees, though. Some users have shared videos of themselves (opens in new tab) trying to replicate the issue and insist there is no "aim bot", which makes for some very divisive commentary in the responses from posters on both sides of the issue.

It's one of a myriad of issues Modern Warfare 2 has experienced since launch, including a bug that forced Infinity Ward to disable Modern Warfare 2's attachment tuning (opens in new tab) "until further notice" after players began reporting crashes. It was only re-enabled yesterday (November 4).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward also recently disabled its ping system (opens in new tab) after complaints about a "wallhack" bug began to surface. While there's been no formal word from Infinity Ward or any updates posted on the Modern Warfare 2 social media channels, players noticed that the ping system had stopped working just a few hours after the game launched.

"In a post-Warzone world, the mainline Call of Duty games have felt directionless," we said in our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 review (opens in new tab). "It's as if they struggled to reckon with the standard set by Modern Warfare, and with a battle royale that thrived in the years it was allowed to build upon those foundations.

"Modern Warfare 2 is both the natural evolution of where Infinity Ward left off in 2019, and a fantastic starting point for Warzone 2. Admittedly, the faster, more unflinching approach to firefights won't be for everybody, but it's a hell of a time if you can lock in with its rhythm."

