Minecraft The Wild Update release time and date

Need to know the Minecraft The Wild Update release time? The 1.19 update will finally go live on June 7 – that’s today! The long-awaited Wild update, which was supposed to have some features launch with the previous Caves and Cliffs two-parter update, will introduce two new biomes and some new mobs to Minecraft. You’ll be able to explore the Mangrove Swamp biome, meet item-gathering Minecraft Allay mobs, and sneak your way through the Deep Dark biome, avoiding the new Warden mobs. Also, there are Minecraft frogs! Here’s what you need to know about when the Minecraft Wild Update releases.

(Image credit: Mojang)

When does the Minecraft Wild Update release? The 1.19 update for Minecraft releases today – June 7 – however, we’ve not heard an official launch time from Minecraft developers Mojang yet. We do know that the update will go live at the same time for both Minecraft Bedrock Edition (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, iOS, and Android) and Java Edition (PC). Based on previous update launches and snapshot release times, we reckon the Minecraft The Wild Update will go live at or after 4pm GMT. Time zone conversions are:

9am PST (West Coast US)

(West Coast US) 12pm EST (East Coast US)

(East Coast US) 5pm BST (UK)

(UK) 6pm CEST (Central Europe)

It is very possible that the Minecraft Wild Update could live up to a few hours after these times, so be patient. At this point, it also seems unlikely that Mojang will announce a proper release time, instead going straight to announcing when the update is live. For that reason, we recommend that you keep an eye on the Minecraft social media channels, such as Twitter (opens in new tab), to get the latest information on the Minecraft 1.19 update.

There are plenty of new things to look forward to in the Minecraft Wild Update. Mangrove Swamp biomes, which exclusively spawn mangrove trees, and Deep Dark biomes will serve as new places for players to explore, including a whole host of new mobs, blocks, and items. All the usual wood items can be crafted from mangrove tree wood, and you can get mud blocks, which can be packed into bricks and other blocks like clay. Ancient Cities are also ready to be plundered in the Deep Dark, but watch out for Wardens that can be summoned if you aren’t quiet enough – stealth is encouraged!

