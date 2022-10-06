Minecraft players say no thanks to the Rascal and Tuff Golem, they only want the Sniffer

This year's Minecraft mob vote will offer players a choice between the Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem, but it's already looking like a landslide victory for the first item in that list.

Every year, developer Mojang presents three concepts for potential new mobs, and players get to vote on which one they want added to the game. This year, that vote will be taking place in-game, running for 24 hours starting on October 14 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST. Previous mob votes have introduced creatures like the Allay to Minecraft.

The first of this year's options to be announced was the Sniffer. This mob is basically a tortoise. You can find its eggs in underwater ruins and help them hatch, bringing the creature back from extinction. They'll help you find ancient seeds that you can raise into never-before-seen types of plants.

The Rascal can be found anywhere underground, and will play hide and seek with you. If you find it three times, it'll give you a reward that'll aid in mining.

Finally, the Tuff Golem will pick up dropped items and hold them. And… that's pretty much it. You'll build them, and they'll basically walk around as mobile item display units.

Since the Sniffer adds both a major new gameplay component and new decorative items, the popular online sentiment is that the vote's going to be an easy sweep for team turtle.

"Sniffer is an easy pick when compared to the other two mobs," Reddit user purplevariant (opens in new tab) says.

"You smell that?" DHMOProtectionAgency (opens in new tab) asks. "I smell a Sniffer Sweep."

King_Sam-_- (opens in new tab) says that "all 3 of these are really disappointing imo, the sniffer is just the least disappointing, I think this year we’ll have the most one sided mob vote with the golem in 2nd and the sniffer still with a large majority of the votes."

This is a small sample of sentiments, of course, but there's not a ton of outlying support for the Rascal or Tuff Golem right now. Maybe we'll see a turn in the week leading up to the actual vote, but right now it sure smells like a Sniffer victory.

Do you want to see the entire universe in Minecraft? This community's wonders will never cease.