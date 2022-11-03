Millie Bobby Brown talks Stranger Things and Enola Holmes 2

Millie Bobby Brown is perhaps best known for playing Eleven in Netflix's megahit sci-fi horror Stranger Things, in which she uses her telekinetic powers to save the world time and time again. Now, the actor is gearing up to reprise her role as teen detective Enola Holmes in the sequel to Harry Bradbeer's mystery-adventure film.

During a press junket attended by Total Film, Brown discussed both roles and the challenges that came with both producing and starring in Enola Holmes 2.

"I have been working for 10 years now, which is exciting for me because it's probably the longest thing that I've ever committed to, the longest hobby I've ever committed to," Brown says of her acting career. "I've just had the best time of my life doing this project. I think that I dedicated so much of my life to Eleven and I felt really fulfilled by Eleven, but I knew that there was more in me and, and, and more skills that I wanted to show. I wanted to put myself to the test and I knew Enola would put me to the test."

"The thing I’m most proud of, being a producer – this is gonna sound very ‘producer' – but that we got through COVID. That we filmed a movie during a pandemic, and that we kept all of our crews safe, our cast safe," she continues. "I think that’s what makes me really proud that as a production: we protected the people on set and we got through it and we made a beautiful film out of it."

The first film, which premiered in 2020, was initially planned for a theatrical release, with Warner Bros. in charge of distribution, but it was ultimately picked up by Netflix due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It became one of the streamer's most-watched films, with over 78 million households tuning in during its first month on the streaming platform.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Asked if she sees herself becoming an action star following the action-packed fourth season of Stranger Things, Brown says she "gravitates to women at the forefront of movies," no matter the type of role.

"If that's an action star, if that's a brilliant detective, if that's a character that is a superhero or has superpowers or one that is very witty and smart and capable and has no superpowers and doesn't do any stunts," she explains. "To me, it’s all about the fact that I am playing a feminine heroine that has a message that's far broader than just the film itself. That it can reach audiences all over the world and make people feel moved. "

Enola Holmes 2 drops November 4 exclusively on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to stream right now, or, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows.