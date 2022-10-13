Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC release date set for November

The long-awaited PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales finally has an exact release date: Miles will make the jump from PS5 to PC on November 18, 2022.

A new trailer added to the game's Steam page (opens in new tab) quietly confirmed the November 18 release date, and the page itself has also been updated with the new date in place of the vague fall 2022 timing we've been staring at for months .

Shortly afterward, the PlayStation Blog posted (opens in new tab) a fresh round-up of the game's PC features. Much like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered before it, the PC port of Miles Morales includes more advanced and adjustable graphics settings.

"The game features options for ray-traced reflections with a variety of quality levels and newly added ray-traced shadows for outdoor light cast by the sun and the moon," explains Julian Huijbregts of Nixxes Software, which also handled Spider-Man Remastered. "This enables realistic shadows with natural gradients in softness and further enhances the visual fidelity of Marvel’s New York."

Here's a handy breakdown of the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales system requirements for different graphical levels.

(Image credit: PlayStation / Nixxes Software)

With support for Nvidia DLSS 3 and 2, RTX 40 series tech like DLSS super resolution and frame generation, as well as Nvidia DLAA, the Miles Morales PC port is packing just about all the bells and whistles. Nixxes Software also promises full feature support for wired DualSense controllers on PC, with additional input and peripheral mapping options available through Steam.

It took two years almost to the day for Miles Morales to come to PC, and PlayStation recently affirmed that its biggest games will continue to remain console-exclusive for "at least a year."

Whether you're playing through again or finally jumping in on PC, here are 9 Spider-Man: Miles Morales tips to get you going.