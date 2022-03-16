Mike Myers plays eight different people in first look at new Netflix sci-fi comedy

Mike Myers is taking a wild ride into the world of conspiracy theories in The Pentaverate, a new sci-fi comedy miniseries for Netflix.

The official teaser trailer asks the question: "What if a secret society of five men have been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?" Myers plays Ken Scarborough, a Canadian journalist who finds himself on a mission to answer that very question.

Though the secret society of The Pentaverate is made up of five central members, Myers plays a total of eight characters. According to Deadline, the full line-up includes a New England conspiracy theorist, a far-right radio host, an ex-Russian oligarch, a former rock-n-roll manager, a media mogul, and a tech whiz who invents the society's supercomputer.

The limited series also stars Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Lydia West, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and is directed by British filmmaker Tim Kirkby – whose credits include Fleabag, Brooklyn Nine Nine, Veep, and the Johnny Knoxville-led Action Point.

The series serves as a spin-off of the 1993 cult classic So I Married An Axe Murderer, having been based on the conspiracy theories from the Weekly World News that beat poet Stuart McKenzie (Myers) discusses with his best friend Tony Giardino (played by Anthony LaPaglia). Mazar played Tony's girlfriend Susan in the film, but will play The Pentaverate's highly trusted executive assistant Patty Davis in the series.

All six episodes of The Pentaverate are set to hit Netflix on May 5. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to watch right now.