Amazon agrees first-look film deal with Critical Role and announces Mighty Nein show

Critical Role has signed on with Amazon for exclusive TV rights and a first-look film deal, while the Mighty Nein is also getting its own animated series in the not-so-distant future.

Although this doesn't mean that a Critical Role movie is guaranteed (or planned, even), the agreement gives Amazon first refusal on any films produced by the company. However, a Mighty Nein show based on Critical Role's second D&D campaign is confirmed to be on its way. Revealed through a teaser trailer featuring the Critical Role studio, voice-over from the cast, and Mighty Nein miniatures, it's being worked on by those responsible for The Legend of Vox Machina along with other animated series like Star Trek: Lower Decks.

According to the animation studio's Twitter account (opens in new tab), production on the Mighty Nein series will start soon. This doesn't mean the end of The Legend of Vox Machina, though. Instead, that show was renewed for a third season back in 2022.

Despite sharing a world with Vox Machina, the Mighty Nein's story is set on a different continent called Wildemount and occurs roughly 20 years later. The original cast also take on completely new roles, though certain non-playable characters from the first campaign do show up in this story.

The Mighty Nein and Vox Machina are just two of the D&D adventuring groups created by Critical Role. The actual-play series is currently on its third campaign (with all-new characters and taking place around seven years after the Mighty Nein's story), and has run multiple one-offs that explore different parts of the Critical Role world. The most recent of these was Exandria Unlimited: Cataclysm, and as a prequel that established the setting's apocalyptic backstory, could be a prime candidate for the movie treatment.

