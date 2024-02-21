Parasite director and Robert Pattinson's new movie finally gets release date just months after indefinite delay

Mickey 17, director Bong Joon Ho’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning Parasite, has got a new release date.

Just months after it was delayed indefinitely from its March 2024 slot, it’s now been confirmed it will arrive on January 31, 2025. Per Variety, the decision was reportedly made to allow for more time to finish the project after strike and production delays, as well as meaning it can now open in IMAX.

The sci-fi stars Robert Pattinson in its lead role, who is thought to be playing an employee sent to colonize an ice planet. He’s part of a series of clone employees who are expendable to the company, but chaos erupts when he refuses to let his replacement take his place.

The movie is based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel of the same name, but it’s not yet clear how close it will stay to its source material. The wider cast includes Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Speaking to GamesRadar+ in 2023, Ackie told us it’s an "amazing story".

"I’m terrified to speak on it," she said. "The cast on it are incredible, director Bong is one of the most genius and kind men I've ever had the privilege to work with. The story is heartwarming and wild and funny. We had a lot of fun, there was a lot of laughter on that set."

The film is the director’s first since Parasite, a comedy thriller about a family that cons their way into working for a richer family to disastrous effects. The movie swept the board at the 2020 Oscars, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

