Parasite director's next movie, starring Robert Pattinson, has been delayed indefinitely

Mickey 17, the next movie from Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, has been removed from Warner Bros.' release date calendar.

It's not all bad news, though, as it doesn't seem like the movie is going the way of, say, Coyote vs. Acme. According to Variety , this decision has been made to give the director more time to finish the project, which was delayed due to last year's Hollywood strikes. Mickey 17 will star Robert Pattinson as an "expendable", a disposable employee sent on a mission to colonize an ice planet, who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place.

The sci-fi movie, which is also set to star Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Naomi Ackie, will be Bong's first movie since 2019's Parasite. The Korean-language dark comedy thriller follows the working-class Kims who scams their way into the home of a richer family and became the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars. It also won the Academy Award for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

Another Warner Bros. release, the MonsterVerse sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has now moved into Mickey 17's spot and will release two weeks earlier on March 29. Elsewhere, Sony has also made a release date change, with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire now releasing a week earlier than originally planned on March 22 – leaving March 29 open for Godzilla x Kong.

