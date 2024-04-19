Michael Douglas had a big idea for how he wanted Hank Pym to die in Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Michael Douglas wanted to be killed off in the Marvel movie – and he even had an idea of how he wanted his character to go out.

"This actually was my request for the third one," Douglas said on The View (via Entertainment Weekly). "I said I’d like to have a serious [death], with all these great special effects. There’s got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is. I want to use all those effects. But, that was on the last one. Now, I don’t think I’m going to show up."

Hank ended up surviving the events of the movie, though it's not clear when we'll see him again. Maybe Douglas can still get the epic death he dreams of for Hank? We'll just have to wait and see.

Next up for Marvel is Deadpool & Wolverine, which screened a trailer behind closed doors at CinemaCon. The movie sees Deadpool tasked with saving the Sacred Timeline, which has raised some questions after the events of Loki season 2.

"As far as crafting the Deadpool & Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles. It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3," director Shawn Levy recently said of the movie. "It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool & Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters this July 26. You can check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.