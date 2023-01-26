Mia Goth reveals her theory as to why horror movies don't get Oscar recognition

Mia Goth has offered up a theory as to why horror movies rarely get recognized at the Oscars. The actor, who has starred in several genre films over the years, says she reckons it has far more to do with the inner workings of award systems than it does the quality of a movie.

"I think that it's very political," Goth told Jake's Takes (opens in new tab), when asked why she thinks the genre has a notoriously hard time being acknowledged by the Academy. "It's not entirely based on the quality of a project per se. There's a lot going on there, a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations. Maybe I shouldn't say that, but I think that's true. I think a lot of people know that.

"A change is necessarily, a shift should take place, and if they wanted to engage with the wider public, I think it would be of benefit really," she concluded.

In recent months, many film fans have been calling for Goth to get a Best Leading Actress nod for her performance in Pearl, Ti West's follow-up to X. In the 1970s-set latter, she donned a load of prosthetics to play an elderly version of murderous wannabe actress Pearl, while in its sequel, which takes place in 1918, she portrayed the same character as a young woman.

The 29-year-old will next be seen sharing the screen with Cleopatra Coleman and Alexander Skarsgård in Brandon Cronenberg's blood-soaked body horror Infinity Pool. The film sees James, an author, and his wealthy wife Em find themselves at the center of a bloody, hedonistic nightmare, after striking up a friendship with a beguiling young woman on vacation. Following a tragic accident, the pair are faced with a choice; be executed or, if they're rich enough to pay for it, a front row seat to their own deaths instead.

Pearl is on VOD and available on DVD and Blu-ray in the US, and comes out in the UK cinemas on March 17. Infinity Pool releases in US theaters on January 27, but won't be out in the UK until March 24.




