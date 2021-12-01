Metroid Dread devs working on an action-RPG set in a dark fantasy world

Metroid Dread's developer is working on a new third-person action-RPG set in a "dark fantasy world."

The new information comes from a press release from Digital Bros., an entertainment company that owns games publishing arm 505 Games. The parent company announced yesterday on November 30 that 505 Games would be publishing the next game from Metroid Dread developer Mercury Steam, and that it'd be a "third-person action RPG set in a dark fantasy world."

This new venture is currently going by the name "Project Iron." That name certainly does bring to mind the sorts of weapons you'd come across in a "dark fantasy world" like swords and spears, and perhaps it'll end up being indicative of the direction of Mercury Steam's new game.

Other than that, though, we have zero information about Mercury Steam's Project Iron. Considering the fact that Metroid Dread only just launched for the Nintendo Switch last month in October, it's a pretty safe bet to say that we probably won't be seeing this new project for at least a few years yet.

Mercury Steam has a pretty action-packed history outside of Metroid Dread. The Spanish developer launched Spacelords as an online action-adventure game as a launch title for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S back in November 2020, and worked on the three Castlevania: Lords of Shadow games, once of which they collaborated with Kojima Productions on. Considering Mercury Steam's history, and the excellence of the new Metroid Dread, Project Iron is certainly one to keep an eye on.

