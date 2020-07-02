Metal Gear Solid movie director wants to create an animated series with original Snake voice actor

Metal Gear Solid movie director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has revealed he wants to bring back David Hayter to voice Snake in an animated Metal Gear Solid series.

Speaking on Gary Whitta’s Animal Talking show, Vogt-Roberts announced that he’s “trying to get an animated series going that brings back David Hayter, that brings back the original voice cast, and doing that in tandem [with the MGS movie].”

Hayter, who was replaced as the voice of Snake by Kiefer Sutherland in Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, is seen by many as the definitive voice for the iconic character, though hasn’t voiced the character in an official capacity since 2010’s Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker.

‘In tandem’, of course, means seemingly releasing alongside a Metal Gear Solid movie that’s struggled to get off the ground in recent years.

It’s not quite Fission Mailed for the MGS movie, though director Vogt-Roberts has admitted it’s been tough trying to get the adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s seminal game made.

“I’ve been on that movie for six years and I’ve been fighting every single day to make sure that we translate that movie properly,” Vogt-Roberts said.

Vogt-Roberts continued: "This is my baby. I've been working on this thing for six years, trying to make it so it is the disruptive, punk-rock, true to Metal Gear, true to Kojima-san spirit version of what this is and I will continue to fight for it every day.”

"It's a difficult thing. Getting any movie made in Hollywood is hard. Getting something like Metal Gear made where it is so complex is even harder. That's why I'm trying to make it for a budget where you can do crazy shit, where you can do the Metal Gear version of it, where it isn't neutered."

The director, who also directed Kong: Skull Island, even revealed during the Animal Crossing chat show that Kojima gave him a short, snappy piece of advice when it comes to making the Metal Gear Solid movie: “Betray your audience."

It’s clear that, despite the troubles the Metal Gear Solid movie (and animated series) has had so far in getting greenlit, Vogt-Roberts has an undeniable love for the franchise and for Kojima. That’s evidenced by his desire to bring back the OG Big Boss, David Hayter. Here’s hoping one day he can show the rest of the world what makes Metal Gear so special on screens both big and small.

