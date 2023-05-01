Meta Quest VR is getting a new gaming showcase in June with world premieres and first looks

Meta Quest VR is hosting a new gaming showcase on June 1, and the company says it'll be packed with new game reveals, first-look trailers, and updates on existing games.

Proceedings kick off with a pre-show starting at 9:45am PT / 12:45pm ET / 5:45pm BST on Thursday, June 1. The pre-show will include debut trailers and updates for games we've already seen, but the real action will begin 15 minutes later when the showcase proper starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. Hosted by Oculus Studios executive producer Ruth Bram, the main event will run 40 minutes and include new game announcements, gameplay first-looks, updates to existing games, and more.

After the showcase, there will be a post-show developer roundtable where various studios discuss their upcoming Meta Quest projects in-depth.

"This is a banner year for VR, and the third annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is our biggest celebration of the depth and breadth of content across the Meta Quest Platform yet," reads the press release for the event.

This latest Meta Quest showcase comes as the company's financial results suggest struggling VR sales. As our colleagues at TechRadar (opens in new tab) report, in Q3 2023 Meta's Reality Labs division made around $339 million in revenue but shared losses to the tune of $4 billion. Worse yet, revenue is down significantly from 2022's posted $695 million, and its losses are likewise greater, having cost the company a significantly lower, but still grim, $2.9 billion in Q1 2022.

The Meta Quest Pro, the company's new flagship VR headset, launched back in October at an eye-watering $1499 entry point, although that's since taken a significant cut to $999 - which still positions it against some of the best VR headsets on the market. And with Meta Quest Pro reviews being fairly mixed, it's easy to see why some VR fans would choose to stick with the much more budget-friendly Quest 2.

Speaking of which, here are the best Quest 2 games you can get lost in today.