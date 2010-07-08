Men In Black III: new details unveiled

Men In Black III has been a long time coming, but we can finally expect it to crash land on our screens on 25 May, 2012.

Now, JoBlo have gathered together a time capsule of information about the alien threequel, which reveals plot details, potential celebrity alien cameos, and the nature of the new villain. Stop reading now if you don’t want to be spoiled.

According to JoBlo ’s sources, the plot find the villainous Yaz travelling back in time to kill Kay (Tommy Lee Jones), “which sets off a chain of events that ends in the destruction of the world…

"The film has Agent Jay (Will Smith) sent back in time to 1969 where he teams up with a young Kay to stop Yaz from destroying the world in the future.”

Which pretty much confirms what we’d already assumed, considering Josh Brolin’s casting as a young version of Tommy Lee Jones. But it’s good to know, anyway.

Meanwhile, Yaz is described as “a nightmare biker who looks like Dennis Hopper and Satan”, and isn’t a comedy villain by any means. Which makes it strange that they’ve cast comedian Jemaine Clement in the role.

As for those celebrity cameos, they will of course all be ‘60s A-listers, with Yoko Ono, Jimi Hendrix, Fidel Castro, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Andy Warhol featured. The latter in a particular benefits from “an extended scene”.

Source: [ JoBlo ]

Black to the future? Ready for the threequel?