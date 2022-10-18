Meet Rabble, the new villain of Miles Morales: Spider-Man

When Miles Morales: Spider-Man relaunches with a new #1 in December from writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini, the young hero will have a brand new villain to face off with: Rabble. The new villain will make her debut in the relaunched Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 on December 7.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

But it won't be till January 11's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 that she shows off what she's all about, while February 1's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 fully kicks off the storyline.

You can get a look at Rabble on artist Dike Ruan's cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3, as well as on a variant cover for the issue by artist Jonboy Meyers, and Vicentini's character design sheet, all seen here.

So what's Rabble's deal? Though we'll have to wait till January to really get a taste of what she's capable of, Marvel's announcement and introduction of the character establishes that she's a "tech genius" with an "army of drones" who will use "deadly never-before-seen gadgetry to upgrade Miles’ rogues gallery like never before."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

As for why, that all comes down to what Marvel calls "a long-brewing personal agenda against Miles," which will lead Rabble to target Miles' friends, family, and allies.

"It's fantastic to work on this new character. I was given total freedom of creation," states series artist Federico Vicentini.

"Based on Cody's description and on his notes, I had a clear idea of how I wanted to portray the armor; it had to be something rough, but resistant and ingenious at the same time," he explains. "And thanks also to the drones, Rabble's gonna rock! Brace yourself, Miles!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Marvel's announcement states that Rabble has "schemed in the shadows" for years, while also asking "What's at the root of her deep hatred for Spider-Man?".

Could her origins and motivations have something to do with Miles and his history being transported from the Ultimate Universe into the mainstream Marvel Universe in 2015's Secret Wars event?

We'll find out when Rabble comes to Miles Morales: Spider-Man this winter. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel Comics' full February 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Keep up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond.