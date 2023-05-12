Paul Walker's daughter has a cameo in Fast 10

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow has confirmed she has a cameo in Fast 10.

"I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever," Walker wrote on Instagram (opens in new tab), accompanied by a sneak peek of her character on what appears to be an airplane.

"The first [Fast] was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, [Vin Diesel], [Jordana Brewster] [Michelle Rodriguez], [Ludacris] and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too."

A post shared by Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan (@meadowwalker) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Paul Walker died in a car accident in 2013, but his character Brian’s legacy lives on in the Fast franchise. The final scene in Fast 7 – which featured a CGI Paul Walker – acted as a tribute to the late actor.

Vin Diesel recently teased in an interview with Total Film that he doesn’t expect the Fast Saga to end "without truly saying goodbye" to Walker’s Brian O’Conner.

"That moment in 2013 when the world was struggling with his loss, the studio made a very bold and righteous and daring decision to keep Brian O’Conner alive," Diesel said. "I will give you this without spoiling anything: I couldn’t imagine this saga ending without truly saying goodbye to Brian O’Conner."

Fast 10, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, and Jason Momoa, is set for release on May 19. The final Fast and Furious movie – Fast 11 – will race into cinemas in 2025. For more on what’s coming your way, here’s our movie release dates calendar.