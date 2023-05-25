McDonald's China is celebrating 40 years of nuggets with a truly incredible games console

By Ali Jones
published

This Tetris-themed, nugget-shaped console is yours for just $4 (if you live in China)

Tetris
(Image credit: McDonalds)

Forget the Switch Pro. Forget Project Q. Forget the Playdate. The newest name in handheld gaming is a console that's exclusive to Chinese McDonald's, only plays Tetris, and is shaped like a chicken nugget.

Spotted by Retro Dodo, the handheld is being released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the chicken McNugget, which first came to McDonald's menus in 1983. A quick Google translation of the McDonald's China website suggests that you'd be able to pick up this piece of history by simply adding a 30 yuan payment (around $4.24) onto any eligible purchase. Adorably, the console appears to come with its own nugget-themed carry case, complete with cutesy artwork.

I feel I should be clear, here. I say 'console', but this is closer to the 'novelty pocket calculator' level of technological power. I'm actually reminded of a knock-off Harry Potter machine I had as a kid, where a game about dodging Devil's Snare was housed in an outsize plastic cast of the character. I'd love to share what that looked like, but I can't find any evidence that it actually existed, so there's a chance it was just a weird part of my childhood imagination.

As for the choice of Tetris, it seems that McDonald's is leaning on nostalgia, with a message on the site suggesting that the game will transport fans back to their childhoods and the dawn of the McNugget. Sadly, unless you've got a friend in mainland China who's prepared to ship one of these to you, it seems unlikely that you'll be getting your hands on it.

It's a fun idea, certainly. And while it shares several similarities, it's also quite a lot more wholesome than KFC's 4K console that came with a built-in chicken warmer. To be fair, that launched at the end of 2020, a year that it's probably better if we all try to forget. 

A new candidate has emerged for our list of the best video game consoles of all time.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones
News Editor

I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.