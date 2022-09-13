Matthew Rosenberg launches Ashcan Press via personal newsletter

Matthew Rosenberg has officially launched Ashcan Press (opens in new tab) via his newsletter on Substack, though he warns fans that it's not exactly a traditional small publisher. He teases at least six brand new comics projects launching in the next few years via the platform, though it seems as if there won't be many teasers or previews of upcoming titles.

"We want this newsletter to serve the books and not the other way around. So each project will have its own spotlight and not be shoved out in front of you before it's ready. This whole thing isn't just some play to try and sell you comics. We think what we're making is special and how we're making it is part of that," Rosenberg writes.

"We're [sic] want to give you access to the creation process (if you want it) so you can be part of that journey as we build these books. So for now, each of the six brilliant illustrators has created a little teaser for their title to give you a sense of where we're going. But really, we're asking you to trust us."

Rosenberg will work with Ashcan Press managing editor Rachel Pinnelas on these upcoming titles, which feature work by artists Tyler Boss (who doubles as a designer for Ashcan), Juan Ferreyra, Josh Hixson, Stefano Landini, Andy MacDonald, and Javier Rodríguez, as well as colorist Jordie Bellaire and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou.

Brief teasers can be seen below.

Image 1 of 10 Andy MacDonald teaser via Ashcan Press (Image credit: Ashcan Press ) Tyler Boss teaser via Ashcan Press (Image credit: Ashcan Press ) Juan Ferreyra teaser via Ashcan Press (Image credit: Ashcan Press ) Josh Hixson teaser via Ashcan Press (Image credit: Ashcan Press ) Stefano Landini teaser via Ashcan Press (Image credit: Ashcan Press ) Javier Rodriguez teaser via Ashcan Press (Image credit: Ashcan Press ) Jordie Bellaire teaser via Ashcan Press (Image credit: Ashcan Press ) Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou teaser via Ashcan Press (Image credit: Ashcan Press ) Rachel Pinnelas teaser via Ashcan Press (Image credit: Ashcan Press ) Matthew Rosenberg teaser via Ashcan Press (Image credit: Ashcan Press )

In addition to new comics and process updates, Rosenberg will continue to share dog photos, book recommendations, and project updates for his upcoming DC titles, The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing and WildC.A.T.s, as well as What's the Furthest Place from Here?, his Image Comics series with Boss. Ashcan Press will also launch a free podcast featuring a variety of comic book creators.

Subscription tiers range from one that offers free access to Rosenberg's newsletter and a movie club with him and other creators, to a $250 annual membership packed with exclusives and even a webstore discount.

You can subscribe to Ashcan Press here (opens in new tab).

