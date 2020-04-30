John Wick directors will be involved in the "choreography" of Matrix 4 action sequences

John Wick co-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch have confirmed that they will have a role to play in the production of Matrix 4.

The duo, perhaps best known for their kinetic, Keanu-led fight scenes, could potentially have a hand in some of the movie’s action sequences.

“It’s more about the creative concept of some of the choreography and backing them up with stuff,” Stahelski told Collider of what they’ll be getting up to on The Matrix 4.

“They asked us to help out with the choreography and some of the physical training for the guys,” Stahelski added. “I’m helping out a little bit for a sequence, I think [David Leitch] is helping out for a sequence”

While it’s not yet known exactly where the pair will concentrate their efforts, the pointed use of “physical training” and “choreography” certainly hints at a fight scene of some sort. Before cutting their teeth on the John Wick franchise, Stahelski and Leitch also acted as stunt coordinators on the original Matrix trilogy, with Stahelski even acting as Keanu Reeves’ stunt double in the 1999 original.

Looking ahead to the Matrix 4, Stahelski teased: “It’s definitely, from what I know of it, it’s incredibly fun. I think if you’re a fan of the original trilogy you’re gonna love this. Coming back with a vengeance.”

Interestingly enough, both John Wick 4 (which Stahelski is poised to direct) and The Matrix 4 are, as of writing, due out on May 21, 2021. Of course, plans will inevitably change due to the wave of coronavirus delays, but it’s reassuring to know that we’ll be getting not one, but two action-heavy adventures starring Keanu Reeves in the near future.